North Carolina kidnapping suspect caught in Florida Keys

A North Carolina man wanted in that state for kidnapping a teenage girl was arrested in the Florida Keys Thursday with the girl in his truck, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Zachary Joseph Journey, 25, will be extradited to Onslow County in North Carolina following his arrest in Marathon. In his Dodge pickup truck was Alice Morris, 15, whose family reported her missing Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
“During the investigation, detectives determined that Morris was in the company of Zachary Journey and the two had fled Onslow County to Florida,” the post stated.
Morris was unharmed and handed over to the Florida Department of Children and Families.
A Monroe County deputy pulled the Dodge over on Sombrero Road because the license tag light was not on, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman. The tag also did not belong to the truck, Linhardt said.
While detectives questioned Journey, 911 operators told them there was a kidnapping warrant out for his arrest in North Carolina. The deputies drew their pistols and ordered Journey and Morris out of the truck. They found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun next to the driver’s seat, Linhardt said. Journey had told the deputies he had no weapons.
Journey faces child abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges in North Carolina, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office post.
