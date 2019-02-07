A fugitive accused of kidnapping an elderly man was found in the Keys

Hiding out in the Florida Keys, where only one road leads in and out, didn’t work for a Massachusetts resident accused of attacking an elderly man at knifepoint.
Julian Philip Field, 24, of Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested Wednesday night at a Summerland Key gas station by Monroe sheriff’s deputies.
Field had been wanted by the FBI as a federal fugitive, accused of forcing his way into a Concord, Massachusetts, man’s home, kidnapping him and forcing him to drive to Connecticut, where Field got out and went on the lam, said Monroe sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The crime happened Sunday night, according to the Lowell Sun. Field’s knife was found in the victim’s car but authorities still described him as armed and dangerous. They asked the public to call 911 rather than approach him, the Sun reported.
Around midnight Sunday, Field got out of the victim’s vehicle in New Haven, Connecticut, and the victim drove home to Massachusetts and called police, reported Boston. com. The victim wasn’t injured.
On Monday, police thought Field was either in Connecticut or New York City, Boston.com reported.
The FBI contacted the Sheriff’s Office Lower Keys on Wednesday, saying they believed Field was in the Lower Keys and providing a description of the car he was likely driving — an older, black Nissan Altima with New Jersey plates.
Field was believed to be armed with a gun and had been making threats on law enforcement, Linhardt said.
An Altima was spotted at Dion’s Quik Mart on Summerland by deputies and Sgt. David Lariz, and Deputies Brandon Warren and Jonathon Lane detained Field without incident. No weapons were found.
Field was booked into the county jail on Stock Island and is headed back to Massachusetts, where he is expected to stand trial on charges of armed home invasion, kidnapping, armed assault on a person 60 years of age or older, armed assault in a dwelling, armed burglary and assault on occupants.
On Thursday afternoon, Field wasn’t listed as one of the Stock Island jail’s inmates.
