Coast Guard rescues woman with head injury off Marathon in Florida Keys

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a woman who sustained a head injury while sailing off the coast of the Florida Keys city of Marathon Monday.
The crew was dispatched in the morning after Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report that a woman aboard the Wandering Spirit sailing vessel had a head injury and needed medical assistance, according to a Coast Guard press release. The boat was about six miles east of Boot Key Harbor in Marathon.
A Coast Guard patrol boat crew from Station Marathon picked up the woman and brought her to medics from Marathon Fire Rescue, who were waiting for her at Burdines Waterfront Marina.
Information about the woman’s condition was not immediately available. The Coast Guard did not release the cause of her injuries.
