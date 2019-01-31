Florida Keys school evacuated due to possible gas leak

Sugarloaf Elementary School in the Lower Florida Keys was partially evacuated Thursday morning because of a possible carbon dioxide leak, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Children from the kindergarten-through-eighth grade school off mile marker 19 were evacuated from the cafeteria shortly before 9 a.m., according to a message on the sheriff’s office Twitter page. No children were injured.
By 9:05, the sheriff’s office tweeted that school was in session and only the cafeteria was evacuated “due to a venting issue.”
Lynsey Saunders, spokeswoman for the Monroe County School District, said Monroe County Fire Rescue is investigating the incident to “clarify” what caused school officials to believe some sort of gas leak had occurred.
Saunders said the district notified parents of the evacuation through a school “mass communications” app. The students will eat lunch in their classrooms while the incident is being investigated, Saunders said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
