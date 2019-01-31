A man says he tried to prevent his girlfriend’s fall. Cops say he pushed her off a balcony

A 26-year-old Keys man was jailed after police said he pushed his girlfriend off a 13-foot-high balcony at her home on Wednesday night.
Charles W. Beneway, listed as living on Ramrod Key, was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery and remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on Thursday morning without bond.
On the way to jail, Beneway, “stated at least three times that he just has anger issues that he needs to get in control,” Deputy Anthony Wales said in a report.
During the night, neighbors told police they heard the couple arguing for at least an hour, with Beneway telling Samantha Huber several times he would kill her, before he shoved her off the second-story balcony in the 31000 block of Avenue I on Big Pine Key.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Deputies arrived at about 9 p.m. to find outside Huber on her back and bleeding from her mouth and nose. At first, she said she didn’t remember anything but then told a deputy that, “the last thing I remember was running from him.”
She also said she didn’t want Beneway to go to jail.
Huber, 22, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
“The victim was discharged from the hospital in Miami at 3 a.m. Thursday,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Immediately after the incident, Beneway told neighbors that he accidentally pushed her and that they didn’t need their help, police said.
Beneway told police that Huber was suicidal and said she would jump off the balcony. While they were arguing, she ran out to the balcony and Beneway said he tried to stop her by grabbing her shirt, the incident report states.
Comments