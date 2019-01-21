She offered them a ride to a bar. Then she told them she had a gun, police said

A Keys woman was jailed after police said she held two women hostage in her car and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t hand over cash.
Leanne Silverman, 49, never produced a gun but the victims were able to grab items out of Silverman’s car to help identify her to police.
Silverman was arrested on felony charges of robbery, kidnapping and perjury — after police said she lied to them after taking an oath to be truthful.
The incident happened in Marathon early Monday. Police said Silverman had met the two woman at a bar the night before and ran into them again at a restaurant.
They all decided to go to a bar but while in the car, Silverman slammed on the brakes and demanded money or she would shoot them, according to the arrest report.
“This is how this is going to go!” Silverman said, according to the victims, as she stopped abruptly on U.S. 1.
One of the women gave Silverman a $100, saying that was all she had. Silverman then drove them to an apartment complex to meet a man, who said he tried to separate Silverman from the women and ended up driving the women “to safety.”
Silverman told police the women stole her car keys while at a bar.
Silverman remained locked up in county jail Monday morning. Her bond information was unavailable.
