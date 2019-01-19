Homeless man found in the middle of the road in puddle of blood, cops say

A homeless man was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami Friday night after he was found seriously injured in the Florida Keys, police say.
According to Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, the unidentified man was found lying in the middle of the road on U.S. 1 on Stock Island.
“The man was found in a small pool of blood, partially in the roadway with a bicycle entangled at his feet,” said police spokesman Adam Linhardt. “He was bleeding from the head and neck. He had multiple, deep cuts to his head and neck as well as his right arm.”
The man was in stable condition, cops said Saturday.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
According to investigators, the man told police he was “beaten and robbed of $300 by a man known to him, though he could not remember the attacker’s name,” adding that he was cut by a razor.
“Detectives believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident as the man appeared to be intoxicated,” Linhardt said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Comments