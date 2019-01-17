Three stowaways caught on merchant ship off Miami

The U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection took three men in custody Wednesday who stowed away on a merchant ship heading into PortMiami.
Two of the men are from Guatemala; the other man is from Honduras, according to a Coast Guard press release.
The crew of the ship, the Diana J., radioed in to Coast Guard Sector Miami Tuesday morning to report they found the men while conducting a pre-arrival stowaway search while the ship was about 23 miles northwest of La Palma, Cuba. The Coast Guard responded that the vessel must wait until it’s three miles off the Miami port to be inspected before it docked.
Coast Guard and Customs crews searched the ship and did not find any other stowaways, according to the press release.
