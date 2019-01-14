He was in bed when the cops came to search. He told them: ‘The weed is in the closet’

A Key West man admitted to having more than 11 pounds of marijuana and $10,000 in cash at his Old Town home early Monday, police said.
Thomas John Davis, 54, was in bed when the special operations unit of the Monroe sheriff’s office served a search warrant on his home on Lopez Lane.
They went through the front door when no one answered, according to reports.
“Everything in the house is mine and the weed is in the closet,” he told police while still in bed, according to the arrest report.
They said they found 11.75 pounds of marijuana, along with loose marijuana grams and various pipes, scales and grinders all with marijuana residue on them.
Davis was arrested on felony charges of possession with intent to sell both marijuana and synthetic marijuana - in the form of 25 vaporizer cartridges, 20 packs of “shatter,” which is concentrated marijuana, and 53 wax containers — within 1,000 feet of a church.
Police said they also found a suspected drug ledger that listed names and dollar amounts.
The Drug Enforcement Agency participated in the search.
On Monday afternoon, Davis remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.
