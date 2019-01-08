This trio stole millions in a Ponzi scheme, state investigators say

Three Keys people were jailed after state investigators said they swindled millions of dollars from dozens of people through a Ponzi scheme.
Jose Luis Leon, 56, of Key West, Richard August Renner, 56, of Big Coppitt Key, and Natalie Marie Rogers, 53, of Key West, were all arrested Monday on racketeering charges.
Rogers was also charged with felony theft and fraud, while Renner and Leon were arrested on two counts of racketeering each, plus two counts of fraud and one count each of grand theft.
Both Leon and Renner on Tuesday were at the Stock Island Detention Center on $1 million bond each. Rogers posted a $30,000 bond about six hours after being arrested Monday.
