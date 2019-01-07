Cops pulled him over for speeding. They found a gun, bottle of vodka and steroids

A Miami man is in a Florida Keys jail after Monroe County sheriff’s deputies pulled him over for reckless driving Sunday and found that he was drunk and had unprescribed anabolic steroids in his car, according to his arrest report.
Deputies stopped Ilon Fernandez, 43, after deputies saw him speeding and passing cars in the center turn lane as he was driving his Chevrolet Camaro north on U.S. 1 through Islamorada around 7:40 p.m., Deputy Ana Coello wrote in her report. Deputies were on the lookout for the car after witnesses called 911 about it speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.
A deputy pulled the car over at mile marker 89. Coello arrived as backup.
Deputies cuffed Fernandez “for officer safety” after they saw a Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun in his glove compartment. He had just told deputies he did not have any weapons in the car, Coello wrote in her report.
No charges were filed on the gun, but the situation was about to get worse for Fernandez.
Deputies said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the car, and Fernandez’s “eyes were “watery, glassy, red,” according to the arrest report. There was a cup full of an alcoholic beverage “in plain view” inside the vehicles as well, Coello stated.
Fernandez’s wife told deputies the couple was in Marathon celebrating his birthday, but decided to go home after she drank whiskey and did not feel well. She said she got sick inside the car, according to Coello’s report.
When deputies searched the car, they found a bottle in the center console containing 3,000 milligrams of steroids, for which Fernandez did not have a prescription. They also found a bottle of Kettle One vodka in the trunk.
He was booked on misdemeanor reckless driving and driving under the influence charges, and a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Fernandez’s bond information was not immediately available.
