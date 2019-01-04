She was supposed to care for her ailing father. Police say she raided his bank account

A Key Colony Beach woman is in Monroe County jail after detectives say she took advantage of her ailing father and stole more than $200,000 from him over a two-year period.
Alison Joanne Bishop, 43, is being held on a $300,000 bond on charges of grand theft and exploitation of the elderly for $100,000 or more.
Sheriff’s office detectives arrested Bishop on a warrant Dec. 28 after an investigation by Key Colony Beach police that began in August. The investigation eventually included the Florida Department of Children and Families and the sheriff’s office.
A relative of Bishop’s father called police after noticing a significant decrease in funds from one of his bank accounts. The father, who’s name is redacted from Bishop’s arrest affidavit, suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
After the December 2017 sale of one of his properties in New York, $237,413 was deposited into the account. The relative checked the account on Aug. 15, 2018, and found a balance of $5,135.07.
The relative, whose name was also blacked out of the report, was given power of attorney over Bishop’s father’s estate. The relative said Bishop moved into her father’s Key Colony Beach home at the end of 2016 with her husband and 22-year-old daughter. Since then, relatives told investigators she was using her father’s money for herself and her family.
In an October interview with a DCF investigator and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detective, Bishop said she takes $200 a week for herself from her father’s account, as does her daughter, because “caring for him is a full-time job,” Detective Ian Barnett wrote in his report.
She also said she wrote her father’s signature on several checks because “her father has a weak hand,” according to Barnett’s report. One of these checks was for $6,500 for a family trip to Mexico, investigators stated.
Other bank transactions show that the account was used to pay Bishop’s credit card bills totaling $11,218.81 from April to June 2018, according to the arrest report.
Looking back over a 22-month period from November 2016 to this September, investigators found checks from the account were written for cash with memos stating “dad’s weekly allowance” and “cash allowance” totaling $104,214.34.
Investigators also documented more than $100,900 in electronic Visa card withdrawals from the account, according to the affidavit.
Comments