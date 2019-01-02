A Keys tourist fired a gun in the air to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Then he was arrested.

A Maryland man was arrested after deciding to ring in the new year in the Florida Keys by firing a pistol into the air, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Andre Lee Brunson, 38, fired a friend’s handgun in the direction of the ocean, several homes and toward U.S. 1 in Plantation Key, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman said.
He was booked into county jail early Tuesday morning on one count of firing a weapon in public. Brunson, from Glenn Dale, Maryland, was released later that day. His bond information was not immediately available and he could not be reached for comment.
Brunson told deputies who responded Key Heights Drive to look into reports of gunfire around 12:30 a.m. that he was setting off fireworks. However, deputies found five spent handgun shell casings on the ground right in front of the house he was staying, Linhardt said.
A man told deputies Brunson borrowed his gun and fired it into the air. The man turned the weapon over to the deputies.
