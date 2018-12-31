Florida Keys

Who vandalized the Florida Keys Country Club? Police are asking for your help

By David Goodhue

December 31, 2018 12:17 PM

Florida Keys deputies are looking for those responsible for vandalizing a Marathon country club’s golf course over the weekend.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in catching the person or people who vandalized the Florida Keys Country Club in Marathon over the weekend.

Six of the greens of the Sombrero Beach Boulevard golf course were damaged by tires from a large dually pickup truck, and 12 flag sticks were stolen, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.

A country club employee told deputies the truck left between $5,0000 and $10,000 in damages to the course. The cost to replace the flags would be around $1,800, Linhardt said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the sheriff’s office Marathon substation at (305) 289-2430.

