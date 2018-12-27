A Keys man posted a photo of his ex-wife on Facebook. Now he’s in jail.

A Keys man posted a sexually explicit picture of his ex-wife on Facebook and said more were to come, police said.
Adianel Torna Morales, 46, of Marathon, was jailed Dec. 22 on a misdemeanor charge of sexual cyberstalking. On Thursday, he remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Police found Torna hiding in the mangroves off 20th Street, according to the arrest report.
The day before, Torna posted a photo of his ex in which she was nude and in a “sexually compromising position,” deputies said. The photo, and others, were taken when the two were married, the woman. said She contacted Facebook, which removed the image.
The woman told police that Torna stands outside her workplace and she is frightened he will harm her. In November, he accosted her at a restaurant and said he was going to go get a knife to kill her and then himself, the report stated.
At one point, she went to work on her day off so she wouldn’t be home alone, police said.
