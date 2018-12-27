He was already in trouble for speeding, and really didn’t want cops to search his car

A Florida Keys man pulled over for speeding Christmas Eve locked his keys inside his car when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies told him they were going to search the vehicle, according to his arrest report.
Charles Albert Garcia, 40, had reason to worry. Deputies found small amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, amphetamine pills and marijuana inside the Lexus, according to Deputy Jason Farr’s affidavit.
Garcia, from Big Pine Key, was arrested on multiple felony drug possession counts, felony driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor obstruction. He was released Wednesday on a bond of $64,000. He did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Farr stated that he pulled Garcia over shortly after 11 p.m. Monday after clocking him on his radar driving his Lexus 70 mph in a 45 mph zone of U.S. 1 at mile marker 102 heading south. Farr asked Garcia for his license, but Garcia said it was suspended but would be reinstated soon, according to the report.
He told Farr the Lexus he was driving was his father’s and he was returning home to Big Pine with Christmas presents. According to Farr’s report, Garcia’s license has been suspended since April 2012, and he had been arrested for driving on a suspended license three previous times. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to court for a traffic violation, Farr wrote in his report.
After Farr said he was going to search the Lexus, Garcia threw the keys inside the vehicle and locked the doors. A towing company unlocked the door, and deputies searched the vehicle, finding the drugs, according to Farr’s report.
