Florida Keys

Coast Guard searching for missing Miami man in the Keys

By David Goodhue

December 26, 2018 11:06 AM

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Miami man who was last seen riding a personal watercraft Saturday off Marathon in the Middle Florida Keys.

Carlos Garcia-Cruz, 52, was expected to return to shore on Monday, according to the Coast Guard. His girlfriend called the agency Tuesday, saying he was wearing a life jacket and riding a blue and white personal watercraft when he departed Saturday.

A Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane from Air Station Miami was searching for Garcia-Cruz Wednesday morning.

