Long Key bridge shut down after bicyclist seriously injured on U.S. 1

The Long Key Bridge in the Florida Keys was shut down in both directions late Friday morning after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash.
The details of the crash were not immediately available. The bridge opened back up shortly after 12 p.m. after Monroe County’s helicopter air ambulance, Trauma Star, landed on the highway to take the patient to a Miami hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s online active calls report.
The incident happened at mile marker 68 of U.S. 1.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
