Russian visitor in critical condition after Keys crash

A man visiting from Russia is in critical condition in a Miami hospital after the car in which he was a passenger crashed into the back of a van in the Florida Keys on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Dmitri Golubiuk was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. He was a passenger in a 2016 Ford Mustang driven by Evgenii Kuzlov, 27, who was “inattentive” as he drove north on U.S. 1 behind another vehicle, according to an FHP report.
Kuzlov did not notice the 2014 Chevrolet Express in front of him slow down and he crashed into the back of the van at mile marker 40, the FHP stated. The impact caused both vehicles to spin 180 degrees and stop in the southbound lane, according to the FHP report.
Kuzlov and his other passenger, Dmitri Mashin, 36, were taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon with minor injuries. But Golubiuk sustained serious head and leg injuries. He, Kuzlov and Mashin were wearing seat belts, the FHP report states.
The van driver and passenger were not injured.
The FHP cited Kuzlov for careless driving, according to the report.
The crash investigation and cleanup resulted in both lanes of U.S. 1 being closed for two hours.
Comments