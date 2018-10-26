He was heading to Fantasy Fest. But his plans changed after cops searched his car.

A St. Cloud man told Florida Keys deputies that the cocaine and marijuana they found in his car after a traffic stop Thursday morning were party favors he planned on taking once he got to Key West for Fantasy Fest, according to an arrest report.
Instead of taking part in the Southernmost City’s annual, week-long party though, Dylan Paul Johnson, 34, was taken to county jail on felony cocaine and pot possession and a felony weapons charge.
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy in an unmarked car saw a Toyota Camry in which Johnson was a passenger driving southbound on U.S. 1 “following cars too closely,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt. The deputy radioed another deputy in a marked car, who pulled the Camry over at mile marker 54.
Another deputy with a police dog arrived as backup and the “K9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the car,” Linhardt said.
Deputies found a vacuum-sealed plastic bag containing 15.5 grams of cocaine underneath plastic paneling in the Camry’s center console. They found another vacuum-sealed bag containing almost 4 ounces of marijuana underneath another panel. There was also a vacuum-sealed bag with “vape” cartridges, usually used for electronic cigarettes, containing marijuana residue, Linhardt said.
Deputies also found a .380 Glock handgun underneath the driver’s side seat and a loaded magazine for the pistol behind the seat, according to Linhardt.
“Johnson stated all the above items were his,” Linhardt said. “Johnson stated it was all for personal use during Fantasy Fest in Key West.”
