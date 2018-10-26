This Fantasy Fest event always goes to the dogs

Fantasy Fest’s Pet Masquerade event drew hundreds to the new Truman Waterfront Amphitheater in Key West on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.
By
Up Next
Fantasy Fest’s Pet Masquerade event drew hundreds to the new Truman Waterfront Amphitheater in Key West on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.
By

Florida Keys

Fantasy Fest’s pet masquerade is a G-rated event in a week filled with anything but

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@flkeysnews.com

October 26, 2018 06:37 AM

Pirate the Portuguese Water Dog was a stupendous Batman in this year’s Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade, all white fluff and vigor, as the black fur around his eyes served as a natural mask.

But Pirate had a problem keeping his cape on.

“The cape lasted about three seconds,” said his pet sitter Arthur Crocker, of Key West.

1024181645g.jpg
Pirate, aka Batman, and Arthur Crocker, of Key West.
Gwen Filosa FLKeysNews.com

Costuming dogs and other pets is what the Pet Masquerade event is all about (a hedgehog showed up). Sure, it’s a contest with prizes and trophies but many of the decorated mutts didn’t even compete. For locals and visitors, it’s a welcomed G-rated event in a week filled with anything but.

“I love that the whole community comes out,” said Betsy Croteau, whose dog Fluffy came as a bouquet of flowers and she as a bumble bee. “It’s not a drunken, craze-fest. It’s a nice reprieve from all the insanity of Fantasy Fest.”

Ally, a long-haired dachshund, donned a sombrero. Nugget, a Chihauhua, was a tiny Ricky Ricardo wannabe, as his owner and friend dressed as Lucy and Ethel from the “I Love Lucy” show.

And Mrs. Butterworth, a compact English bulldog, wore a blue peacock smock and matching hat. “We’ve been training for a couple of weeks,” said her owner Jennifer Rockland, of getting the dog comfortable with the get-up.

The event is a fundraiser for the Lower Keys Friends of Animals nonprofit.

“This is a worthy, worthy event,” said emcee and local DJ Rudey Gee, rousing the crowd which packed the city’s new Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater. For years, the pet masquerade was held at the Casa Marina Resort.

Nancy D’Amato, the event’s organizer, reminded the crowd to keep the greens clean.

1024181827e.jpg
Havana Rose went as a loofah.
Gwen Filosa FLKeysNews.com

“No poop on the lawn or the city will never let me have this here again,” she said.

Batman the white fluffy dog didn’t place but his partner in the show reported it didn’t matter.

“But he sat and shook my hand which is all I wanted,” Crocker said.

Fantasy Fest runs through Sunday. For a complete list of events, visit the official web site.

  Comments  