Florida Keys man in serious condition after rollover crash on U.S. 1

An Islamorada man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after losing control of his car and crashing into a ditch off U.S. 1 in Key Largo early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Tyler Graham Rieke, 24, was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier around 1 a.m. He was driving his 2007 Ford Freestyle SUV southbound on the 18 Mile Stretch section of the highway around mile marker 109 when he over-steered to the right and drove off the road, according to the FHP press release.
The front of the vehicle struck a ditch and a barrier fence that blocks access to the ocean before rolling over, the FHP stated. The vehicle came to a final stop, upright, on the grassy shoulder of the road, according to the report.
FHP troopers cited Rieke, who the agency states was not wearing a seat belt, with knowingly driving with a suspended license and failure to use due care, according to the report.
