‘He brought out the Satan in me.’ A man threatened his co-worker over Christian music, cops say

When told they weren’t going to listen to Christian music during dinner, a man threatened his co-worker with a box cutter, police said.
Caleb Taylor Johnson, 26, listed as a homeless carpenter in Key West, told police the victim “brought out the Satan in me.”
Johnson was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and misdemeanor criminal property damage.
Police arrived at a warehouse at 150 Palomino Horse Trail on Big Pine Key, near mile marker 30.5, at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, responding to the report of a box cutter threat.
Rodger Evans, 38, said he and his co-worker, Johnson, were inside his home grilling burgers and drinking beer when Johnson said he wanted to put on Christian music. When Evans refused, Johnson became angry and pulled out a white box cutter, according to the arrest report.
Evans went inside and hid in a bathroom. Johnson banged on the door, damaging the wall above it, police said. Pieces of sheet rock were on the floor and a piece of metal was sticking out of the wall.
Evans said Johnson threatened him with the same box cutter when they first met a week and a half ago.
Sheriff’s deputies found Johnson sleeping in the back of his Chevrolet Cruze car beside the warehouse. He made a fist when deputies shined a flashlight on him and said he would “prophesies hell” onto them.
Johnson agreed there was an argument over the refusal to play Christian music but denied threatening Evans with his box cutter. Police couldn’t find it.
Later, Johnson said he was going to slit Evans’ throat and put him in a wood chipper, police said. He said the box cutter was in his car but then said he left it inside the house.
He was booked into the Stock Island Detention Center on no bond.
