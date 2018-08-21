‘I was trained for this!’ Man threatens to kill Keys cops

A New York man was arrested Monday night after police said he head-butted a deputy, threatened to kill several of them and damaged a patrol car.
Andrew LaClair, 27, who is listed as homeless and a deckhand, was arrested after police responded to the report of domestic violence on Cudjoe Key at about 10 p.m.
LaClair had threatened to kill his 28-year-old girlfriend and drove off the roadway while she was in the car, according to the arrest report.
When police found LaClair, off Spanish Main Drive near a canal, he refused to submit to being handcuffed and during a struggle, caused two deputies to fall to the ground with him.
“I’m a Marine,” LaClair yelled at deputies during the arrest. “I was trained for this. I will beat your a--.”
Three officers had to carry him to the patrol car while he spat at them, police said. LaClair smelled strongly of alcohol.
He was charged with four counts of felony battery on an officer, three felony counts of threatening a public servant and one count of felony criminal mischief for kicking a patrol car door to the point where it would no longer close properly, the report states.
LaClair was booked into jail and remained there Tuesday on $100,000 bond.
On the way to the Stock Island Detention Center, he said multiple times he wanted to kill himself and at one point banged his head against the patrol car’s interior partition.
