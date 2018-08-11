What cops found in his truck got this Key West firefighter arrested

A Key West firefighter was caught with two “crumbles” of cocaine at work, police said.
Arlen Danilo Fernandez, 26, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of cocaine possession after a police dog alerted officers to a locker inside a bedroom Fernandez had been using at Station No. 1, 1600 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Police did not report finding any drugs there, however, according to the arrest report.
The K-9 also sniffed out Fernandez’s truck. That’s where police found 0.02 grams - or 20 milligrams - of cocaine, the report states.
“Officers do have discretion,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean, of officers’ decisions to make arrests. “However, given the totality of the circumstances and the involvement of a first responder, there is not a lot of room for discretion in this case.”
Possession of any amount of cocaine is a felony.
Fernandez was suspended until an investigation is complete, Crean said. He denied any knowledge of the cocaine inside of his truck.
The arrest came after Key West police and Homeland Security agents did a sweep of all three Key West fire stations at the same time Friday. They were acting on a tip about narcotics received by the Key West police’s special investigations unit.
Fernandez spent the night in jail and was released Saturday morning, jail records show. His bond wasn’t immediately available.
