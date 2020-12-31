Despite difficult year, focus on the good that people did to combat COVID

Music producer Emilio Estefan, 67, was among the first five Miami-Dade County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine by RN Nadia Johnson at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday. Jackson Health System will receive nearly 15,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and is set to begin vaccinations for people 65 and older in Miami-Dade County. The vaccines are something to celebrate as 2021 begins. pportal@miamiherald.com

Happy New Year!

Well, we’re going to make it to 2021. For a while, it didn’t look like we would. But by the grace of God, here we are facing the first Sunday of 2021. How awesome is that?

While I miss the in-church First Sunday worship services, the Holy Communion and the hand-clapping gladness of just being in the house of God, I am thankful to welcome in a new year, and to have the hope of worshiping together in person real soon.

Looking back over the past year, there is so much that we can complain about: friends and loved ones dying from COVID-19, long food lines, people unable to work, newly homeless people who weren’t able to pay their rent… the list of negatives could go on and on.

But it is more important to list the positives.

I am thankful that I came through knee replacement surgery during the pandemic without a glitch. I am thankful for my brother Adam, who left his wife (with her permission) and home in Melbourne to care for me during my recuperation. Our mom would have been proud of him.

I am thankful for the prayers and good wishes from people I have never met, wishing me a speedy recovery. The prayers worked.

2020 brought out the worst, and the best, in Americans. I just want to dwell on the best.

Like when we joined hands and hearts and stood up against police brutality. And when millions of us wore our face masks, thereby saving our own life and the lives of millions of others through this simple act of thoughtfulness.

Other bests included restaurateurs who found ways to feed the hungry, even at the risk of losing their own businesses, and doctors and nurses, with their own lives at stake, trying to save others’ lives. They often worked, and still are, working around the clock.

And who can forget the men and women who labor to keep the medical facilities clean every day? Or the ambulance drivers and paramedics? The store clerks or the public transportation drivers? All these people and more helped to get us through the dark days of 2020.

While the residue of the pandemic hovers over us at the start of this new year, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. With the COVID-19 vaccines, and a new administration in our White House, there is the promise of a brighter day.

2020 means start-over time. This new year brings with it a new era — a time where there will be less fighting over trivial things and a coming together for the betterment of all Americans.

I know that to some of you I might seem like a hopeless Pollyanna. Not so. I simply chose to believe in the goodness of humankind, no matter what the picture looks like.

Believing in the goodness of humankind is what has kept this country afloat, even in the worst of times. It isn’t hard to look at the negatives and think that things will never get any better. But to those who are bogged down in the mire of this dark pit of negativism, I challenge you to think on the bright side.

It might be a bit hard for some of you because you have allowed the dark shadows of 2020 to envelop your soul. But it can be done. Just as you made a choice to dwell on the negative, try making the choice not to. You can do it.

Negativism is a wound. And while it is hard to heal, all you have to do is to take a step of faith, come out of your dark comfort zone and step boldly into the light of 2021. By doing so, you will join me and millions of others in wishing our country the very best in this new year.

Helping families who are caring for COVID patients

Kudos to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and its Mishkan Miami program, which addresses the challenges of consoling the sick and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federation, working with Kovod v’Nichum, which focuses on bringing comfort to those who are ill and their families, and Neshama — The Association of Jewish Chaplains, as well as other Jewish chaplaincy programs, will address the challenges of Bikur Cholim (consoling the sick) through a 10-part virtual conference to be presented from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on alternate Mondays beginning Jan. 4.

The conferences will be held through May 10. The program is entitled “Renewing Bikur Cholim in the time of COVID-19” and will feature rabbis, chaplains, medical experts and others who specialize in caring for the sick.

According to a press release, the spiritual leaders and medical personnel will facilitate educational forums on such subjects as using technology, new approaches in prayer and how to cope with isolation and loneliness.

Presenters will include Rabbi Fredrick Klein, director of Mishkan Miami, and staff Chaplain Rabbi Cheryl Weiner. The chairman of the conference will be David Balto, a Washington chaplain, who noted the sessions are designed to give practical advice to clergy, synagogue volunteers and family members.

“People offering bikur cholim services are facing incredible challenges because of the pandemic,” Balto said. “They are encountering a tremendous sense of loss. Our goal is to encourage them to expand their spiritual toolbox and restructure their approaches.”

The cost of the 10-session conference is $72 per person. Scholarships are available to those who wish to participate and need financial assistance.

For information and to register, visit: https://www.jewish-funerals.org/2021-bikur-cholim-conference/