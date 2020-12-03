His witty comics are helping people get through the pandemic

Drawing by Tom Falco, the longtime publisher of the Coconut Grove Grapevine, who began publishing his works online through “Tomversation.”

When the pandemic started, Tom Falco got back to drawing comics. On May 4, he began publishing them online through “Tomversation,” which he subtitled “The real world. Just a bit askew.”

“The face masks, self isolation and quarantining all added a new layer of ideas that we didn’t have before March. It opened a whole new world, good or bad, that was unique and untapped, something that everyone could relate to all over the planet and it worked out for the comics I started creating,” Falco said.

“For 15 years, I published the Coconut Grove Grapevine, the daily news of Coconut Grove. But in February 2020, I retired the publication after its long run.”

Tom Falco, who has begun publishing his drawings online at “Tomversation.”

He said he now has almost 25,000 followers on Facebook, and a few thousand on Instagram.

The comics usually involve characters wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. But sometimes they depict a simple return to our lives pre-pandemic. Falco calls it his “usual stuff.”

“I had published in the past and been published in books, magazines and newspapers and now took it online full time at TomFalco.com and on social media.

“I guess this is one good thing that came out of self-quarantining. I was able to concentrate on creating the comics and building an audience. People were on social media more often since they were stuck at home and it helped,” he said.

Nestor Torres will perform live with social distancing, and livestream for those who want to listen from home, at The Ancient Spanish Monastery in North Miami Beach. Michael Pisarri Miami

En joy holiday jazz with Nestor Torres

The Ancient Spanish Monastery will host award-winning Nestor Torres at a special fundraising event 7-9:30 p.m., Dec. 13, at 16711 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach.

“Jazz Holiday at the Monastery” will feature an open bar, food, limited outdoor seating with social distancing and masks required. Tickets are $100 VIP and $25 for virtual enjoyment.

“The Ancient Spanish Monastery is aesthetically beautiful, and a past medieval experience. Its history, ambiance, artifacts, architecture, and gardens have captivated brides, artists, travelers, event planners, and musicians,” said Janie Greenleaf, president of The Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation.

“Having Latin Grammy Award Winning Jazz Flautist Nestor Torres perform for our Jazz Holiday Fundraiser at the Monastery is a spectacular fit. It’s an inspiring way to celebrate and to make the holidays special whether guests are attending in person or watching virtually.” Buy tickets at www.SpanishMonasteryFoundation.com

Students in the South Florida After-School All-Stars program get to work packing Thanksgiving food to donate to the needy. South Florida After-School All-Stars

FIU After-School All-Stars give back

Students at Georgia Jones-Ayers Middle School who are in the South Florida After-School All-Stars program affiliated with Florida International University wanted to help people at Thanksgiving.

They started with sending notes to veterans to let them know they are appreciated, but then the students decided to do more.

With donated food, the kids packed up rice, vegetables, cornbread, frozen turkeys and hams in Publix bags to give to people who would have gone without at Thanksgiving.

The After-School All-Stars provides academic and enrichment programs for over 2,000 middle and high school students at Title 1 schools, living in low- income communities throughout Miami-Dade.

The students said it made them feel to go help others. But then they got a wonderful surprise after packing up the dinners for others. They were told that they could also take home a bag of food for their families. The tears and cheers were abundant. Go to www.sfasas.org

Donate to children in Drive-Through Toy Drive

Volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami hope to provide more than 1,000 children with holiday gifts in a drive-through event at the nonprofit’s Miami headquarters in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

To donate unwrapped gifts for the children, contact Hannah Oria at 786-860-5518 or horia@bbbsmiami.org.

Toys for ages 5-8 years can be action figures and dolls; gifts for older children 8-11 years can be LEGO® sets and arts and crafts; and teens 12-18 years like iTunes gift cards, sporting goods, make-up kits, purses, wallets and jewelry.

You can purchase gifts through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami’s “Wish List” via Amazon. Learn more at www.bbbsmiami.org. Toys will be delivered to the children at a holiday party Dec. 12. Donations and Amazon gift purchases may be made now through Dec. 8.

Key West Oldest House hosts Candy Girls

Youth groups continue to make sure their communities can enjoy classic events even during the pandemic.

Candy Girls Key West will be demonstrating their candy-making skills, which pay homage to a time when candy was made in the kitchens and gardens of many Key West homes. The event at 3 p.m., Dec. 12 will take place at the Oldest House & Garden Museum. Tickets are $10 and benefit Old Island Restoration Foundation.

Proceeds from candy sales will go to the Candy Girls, which Trinity Wesleyan Methodist Church established and supports the Phyllis M. Allen Scholarship fund for youth.

“Candy Girls Key West is keeping Key West culinary and cultural heritage alive and the garden at Key West’s Oldest House is the perfect, safely-distanced space to feature their artistry,” said John C. Giuliano, executive director of Old Island Restoration Foundation.

For tickets or to purchase candy, visit www.oldesthousekeywest.com or call 305-294-9501.

May their light always shine

Members of The Compassionate Friends —Miami Chapter would like to invite those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling to the Virtual Candle Lighting Ceremony, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 13.

Join others to remember your loved ones who died too soon with music and special readings, and light a candle in their memory. Call 305-460-5762 to get Zoom information or visit www.facebook.com/miamichapter

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com