Now that Biden has been declared the victor, I’m praying Trump will accept the election

On Monday, the head of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, formally acknowledged that former Vice President Joe Biden was the apparent winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election, giving him access to federal resources and to allow Trump administration officials to work with the Biden team in a peaceful transfer of power. AP

Ever since the presidential election, when former vice president Joe Biden was declared president-elect, I have been praying for a peaceful transfer of power.

After weeks of cries of election fraud and President Donald Trump’s refusal to admit that he did, indeed, lose the election, it seems that God has heard our prayers. The process of allowing President-elect Biden to get his White House team ready for when he’s inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021, has happened. Hallelujah!!

I am so glad the powers that be in the federal government have recognized Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, as a front-page story in Tuesday’s Miami Herald said. It simply is the right thing to do.

It became apparent to me, and to a lot of other people, very early on that Trump was setting the stage to cry election fraud. Subliminally, he put that notion in the minds of his supporters, more than 70 million strong.

The damage Trump’s unfounded claims did to the image of America in the eyes of our allies, and even our enemies, could very well be irrevocable. I hope not.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I am also concerned at how our younger generation, our children, sees the actions of our outgoing president. What can we tell them about good sportsmanship, when this squabble has played out on the center stage of America? Is Trump concerned what his legacy will be?

Over the past few weeks, I was not only concerned about how America looked to the world, but I was concerned for our safety, too. An angry Trump is known to be very vindictive. Disagree with him on anything and he will go after you.

So, just how much damage he would allow his anger to cause our country concerned me. I so wanted Trump to accept the fact that the American people had elected a new leader. I wanted him to bow out honorably and gracefully.

While I am not sure he accepts that he lost, I am hopeful he will put the election behind him. And like every president before him, pass on the baton of leadership to the president-elect in a gentlemanly manner. America deserves that much from her leader.

In my prayers for Trump, I often pray for the Lord to soften his heart. I know he is a stubborn man who is used to having his way — right or wrong. But I have just enough faith in God to know that He can do anything, even change Trump’s heart.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

As a Christian, I do not delight in seeing him hurt. Still, we who have watched this so-called election fraud scene play out knew that the day would come when Trump would have to admit he lost the election.

We also knew it would not happen without a fight. And, so, America became even a more divided nation.

For the sake of his, your and my grandchildren, I hope Trump will wake up and decide to do the right thing. It would not make him a small man to change directions and work to make America greater, to help bridge the widening gap between us. It would not belittle him to take a stand against racism and hate. In fact, doing so would cast him in a different light to millions of Americans, and to the world.

My prayer is that in the coming weeks, Trump will become more and more flexible. While Trump’s actions have placed him in a negative light to many, it is not too late to start over. And when historians record his actions since the election, they would have to say, “... but he came to himself and did the right thing.”

I hope I am right.

Victor Curry celebrating the work of his nonprofit

Congratulations to Bishop Victor T. Curry and the first anniversary of WMBM Cares, the nonprofit he founded last year to celebrate the silver anniversary of WMBM Gospel AM 1490. In honor of the anniversary, the radio station will host a series of activities to run through December at WMBM Plaza, 13242 NW Seventh Ave.

Bishop Victor T. Curry, founding senior pastor of New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International in North Miami

“During these challenging times we must all give thanks for one more year,“ Curry said in marking the anniversary. “We are asking that you enjoy your family and friends and remember that WMBM Cares about you.”

Curry is founding senior pastor of New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International, 2300 NW 135th St. in North Miami.

Anniversary activities have already started and will include free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4 at WMBM Plaza, 13242 NW Seventh Ave. The testing is funded by the Health Foundation of South Florida. Since the pandemic, New Birth has served over 45,000 free meals in partnership with the Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network, the World Central Kitchen and the Office of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime.

Happy 90th Birthday

Warm, belated 90th birthday greetings to Joan Parker, who celebrated her milestone year on Nov. 17.

She said her “claim to fame” is the fact that she is the longest living resident of West Miami, having lived there since 1949, in the same house.

“I am the last of the World War II veteran families on my street, and probably in all of West Miami,” she said.

At age 90, Parker still goes bowling twice a week and said, “Genealogy research is my passion.”