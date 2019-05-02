Mom, you’re going to love these events just for you

Kids Yoga Flow founders Gabriella Garcia, shown, and Ashley Rojas teach classes to moms and kids, one of the many events and workshops offered throughout May in the “Mother’s May Wellness Series.”

It’s time for the second annual “Mother’s May Wellness Series,” a month-long program catering to local moms, and there are over 70 events available.

More than 40 different wellness experts, who all happen to be mothers, are presenting the many classes and workshops.

Last year, the series was held in Doral, but this year it has expanded to cities throughout South Florida including Aventura, Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Doral, Fort Lauderdale, Kendall, Miami Beach, Pinecrest and Palm Beach Gardens.

The mission is “to honor and celebrate moms who are constantly working to improve their families and our communities by providing them with convenient tools to live a healthier life. Mind Body Social and Publix Super Markets have partnered to host the events.

“We are humbled and honored to be able to give back to moms, the true pillars of our community, through this wellness series, as well as expanding it to ten different areas in only its second year,” said Luis Sanabria, co-founder of Mind Body Social.

The series includes a variety of events that allow moms to connect with each other, their kids, and themselves through activities that celebrate the mind and body. Events include massive Mommy & Me Zumba classes, Pilates & Nutrition workshops, Prenatal Yoga, Meditation and a workshop for “Quick Workouts & 5-min Snacks.”

There are volunteer appreciation breakfasts at elementary schools, private executive lunches for working moms, and an online feature of healthy recipes based on Publix GreenWise ingredients.

Some of the wellness expert moms include: Oprah Magazine contributor Erika Villalobos; Army veteran Jodi Rund; Baptist Health resident nutritionist Carla Dueñas; and celebrity chef Joha Clavel.

To review the calendar of events or reserve a spot, visit: www.mbs.events/publix and follow hashtag #MayWellness. You can also visit www.mindbodysocialevents.com.

Recognizing her work as a midwife

A round of applause to Jamarah Amani on her recent Trailblazer Award from the Miami Commission on the Status of Women. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and the city commissioners presented the award to Amani, who is a community midwife and social justice organizer.

“I’m so grateful for the support and encouragement of my family and community. To me, this is an opportunity to raise the visibility of black mamas, black midwives, and black doulas and to compel elected officials in Miami to have conversations about the intersections of oppression that impact health outcomes. Onward!” Amani said.





Community midwife and organizer Jamarah Amani was presented with the Trailblazer Award from City of Miami Commission on the Status of Women. Jonathan Martell City of Miami

Amani is the director at Southern Birth Justice Network.





She has been a community organizer since she was 16. She studied Africana Studies, Women’s Studies and Midwifery at the University of Pennsylvania, Clark Atlanta University and, most recently, the International School of Midwifery.





Learn more about her at www.southernbirthjustice.org.

Law school recognition

Congratulations to attorney Lewis S. “Mike” Eidson, president of Coral Gables-based law firm Colson Hicks Eidson, on his Emory University School of Law 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award.

James B. Hughes Jr., interim dean of Emory University School of Law, Mike Eidson and Margaret Eidson at Emory Law School alumni awards banquet. Colson Hicks Eidson/Emory Law

Established in 1985, the annual recognition recognizes extraordinary achievement in the legal profession, service to the community, and dedication to the law school.

“As a proud Emory Law alumnus, I am incredibly honored by this recognition,” Eidson said. “Emory Law provided the foundation for my legal career and I am grateful for the significant lessons and values instilled in me, which I have utilized in my practice every day.”

Drumline program

Calling all students ages 7-18 who are looking for something fun to do after school. The Alliance for Musical Arts Drumline Program is working hard to grow the art in our community.

Founded in 1993 by Jo Ann Harris, the nonprofit provides an entertaining service for special needs audiences, the elderly, terminally ill patients and hospitals for the aged.

Javun Orr, 17, has been a part of the group for five years.

“This program has made me more focused,” Javun said.

Adds his mother, Ava Orr: “He’s just grown up. I’m very proud of him.”

“For many students, this program has been a pipeline to college,” Harris said. “It’s helped many young people find their beat!”

The Alliance for Musical Arts Drum line Program meets 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199 St., Miami Gardens. Cost is $30 per month and scholarships are available.

To sign up, call 305-279-1222 or 786-439-8929.





Book discussion

Prepare to be inspired. Join other readers at the free One Book One State discussion about “The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth Behind Extraordinary Results” by Gary Keller and Jay Papasan.

Craig Skilling, educator, speaker and sports & entertainment industry consultant, will facilitate the discussion. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida International University and Brockway Memorial Library hosts the event, 6:30-7:30 p.m., May 9, 10021 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores

Call 305-919-5900 to register or go to www.Eventbrite.com and search One Book One State.

If you have news for this column, please send it to CHRISTINAMMAYO@GMAIL.COM.