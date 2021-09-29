Miami Herald Logo
Broward County

Overnight shooting at a Miramar intersection leaves one man dead, police say

All lanes of Miramar Parkway reopened in time for Wednesday morning rush hour after being closed for the preliminary investigation into an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

Police are investigating what happened around 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 441/State Road 7 and Miramar Parkway/Hallandale Beach Boulevard

The shooter, who police say phoned in the incident, told police he was stopped at the intersection’s stoplight when a man began banging on the driver’s side window and the door frame while making threats. He said he fired when the man tried to get into the car.

Police say the shot man died in the street. Investigators found an address for him, and are notifying his family.

This developing story will be updated.

David J. Neal
