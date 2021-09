Siren lights from patrol car. Getty Images/Stockphoto

A small plane crashed on Palm Avenue late Monday night — sending two people to a nearby hospital, Miramar police confirmed.

The extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

The accident happened after 11 p.m. Monday. Palm Avenue was closed from Miramar Parkway north to Miramar Boulevard for the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Palm Avenue, from Miramar Pkwy north to Miramar Blvd is closed due to a small plane crash. Two occupants were transported by Miramar Fire-Rescue to the hospital. Expect the road to be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. #MiramarPD pic.twitter.com/yEU35RvrjR — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) September 28, 2021

