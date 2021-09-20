Miami Herald Logo
Broward County

Victoria Gonzalez, 13, disappeared from a Broward middle school. Cops now looking for her

After the final bell rang last Friday, Victoria Gonzalez walked out of New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar — and the 13-year-old has not been seen since.

Miramar police on Monday shared a photo of the teen on social media in their latest effort to find her.

The eighth-grader — who is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 226 pounds — may be in Miami Gardens, North Miami or Opa-locka, according to police.

Victoria was last seen wearing a white shirt, burgundy sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 9:37 PM.

