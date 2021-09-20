Victoria Gonzalez, 13, disappeared from a Broward middle school. Cops now looking for her

After the final bell rang last Friday, Victoria Gonzalez walked out of New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar — and the 13-year-old has not been seen since.

Miramar police on Monday shared a photo of the teen on social media in their latest effort to find her.

The eighth-grader — who is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 226 pounds — may be in Miami Gardens, North Miami or Opa-locka, according to police.

Victoria was last seen wearing a white shirt, burgundy sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Missing Juvenile: Victoria Gonzalez, 13, is missing. She was last seen on 9/17/21 wearing a white shirt, burgundy sweater, and black pants. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police immediately. #Missing #Miramar #MiamiGardens #OpaLocka #NorthMiami pic.twitter.com/95tyj5ovpE — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) September 20, 2021

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 9:37 PM.