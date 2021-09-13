22 people injured after tank explosion at Seminole casino, Hollywood Fire Rescue says

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) File

A compressor tank exploded during installation of a fire suppression system, injuring 22 people at the Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood Monday morning, a Hollywood Fire Rescue spokesman said.

The explosion of the compressor tank knocked out some drywall. That resulted in minor injuries to 20 people, who were treated on the scene, and injuries to two other people determined severe enough to take them to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

No chemicals were found to be involved, Hollywood Fire Rescue said.

LIVE: Hollywood Fire Rescue crews have responded to the Seminole Classic Casino after a piece of equipment fell through the roof and injured several people inside. (Note: No sound from helicopter.)



LATEST: https://t.co/uJBpFwJjUd https://t.co/F66jPM9xie — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) September 13, 2021

This is the casino at 4150 N. State Rd. 7, a half-mile walk south on State Road 7/U.S. 441 from the guitar-shaped Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.