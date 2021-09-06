Broward County
A car fire has the main lanes of southbound Interstate 95 shut down in North Broward
Drivers out of Palm Beach County or North Broward County taking Interstate 95 to get south might want to find another route until late afternoon. A car fire has had traffic in I-95 south’s main lanes detoured off at the Southwest 10th Street exit.
The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says a Porsche in a car carrier caught on fire. There aren’t any injuries, but the lanes are blocked until fire fighters make sure all the hot spots are handled.
FHP anticipates the lanes back open by 3:20 p.m.
Aside from the I-95 express lanes, the Florida Turnpike and U.S. 1/Federal Highway also work for getting south.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
