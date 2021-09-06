Miami Herald Logo
Broward County

A car fire has the main lanes of southbound Interstate 95 shut down in North Broward

BSO Fire Rescue works on the car fire near the Southwest 10th Street exit of I-95
BSO Fire Rescue works on the car fire near the Southwest 10th Street exit of I-95 Florida Department of Transportation

Drivers out of Palm Beach County or North Broward County taking Interstate 95 to get south might want to find another route until late afternoon. A car fire has had traffic in I-95 south’s main lanes detoured off at the Southwest 10th Street exit.

The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says a Porsche in a car carrier caught on fire. There aren’t any injuries, but the lanes are blocked until fire fighters make sure all the hot spots are handled.

FHP anticipates the lanes back open by 3:20 p.m.

Aside from the I-95 express lanes, the Florida Turnpike and U.S. 1/Federal Highway also work for getting south.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
