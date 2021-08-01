I-595 in Broward closed in one direction after fuel tanker accident, officials say

The smoke from the overturned tanker Sunday afternoon at Interstate 595 and the Florida Turnpike Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

A fuel tanker caught on fire after its driver lost control, spilling across several lanes on I-595 near Davie Boulevard, Florida Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

All eastbound lanes and the southbound entrance ramp to I-595 from Florida’s Turnpike were closed on Sunday afternoon, as a dark cloud of black smoke enveloped the scene of the overturned tanker. FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said troopers still don’t know the extent of the injuries of the driver, or if other drivers were involved in the accident.

Huge fire on the south side of I-595 just east of the Davie Blvd exit in Fort Lauderdale/Davie. pic.twitter.com/WI8hTOqwzN — Danny Sanchez (@dannysanchez) August 1, 2021

Reyes added they don’t know what the tanker was carrying at the time of the accident.

Herald staff writer David J. Neal contributed to this story.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.