Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Broward County

Chemicals taken out of Broward home where there’s a death investigation

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013)
A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) Miami Herald FIle

A Wednesday afternoon Broward Sheriff’s Office death investigation in West Park seems to also involve chemicals.

BSO said they were looking into a death at 5300 SW 24th St. Also on the scene were Hollywood Fire Rescue workers. WSVN Channel 7 reported that its helicopter saw hazmat-suited fire rescue workers taking two storage drums out of the house.

NBC6 Miami reported that a relative stated something else that scanners reported earlier — the person who died was a 15-year-old.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service