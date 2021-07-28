Chemicals taken out of Broward home where there’s a death investigation

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) FIle

A Wednesday afternoon Broward Sheriff’s Office death investigation in West Park seems to also involve chemicals.

BSO said they were looking into a death at 5300 SW 24th St. Also on the scene were Hollywood Fire Rescue workers. WSVN Channel 7 reported that its helicopter saw hazmat-suited fire rescue workers taking two storage drums out of the house.

NBC6 Miami reported that a relative stated something else that scanners reported earlier — the person who died was a 15-year-old.

This is a developing story and will be updated.