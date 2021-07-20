She was found lying in a Broward street. Cops say she was killed in a hit-and-run crash

A woman was killed on July 19, 2021 in a hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman was found lying on a Broward street early Monday morning, and deputies say she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Concepcion Siverts, 55, of Lauderhill was found at around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Siverts died in the street and that she “had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.”

No other information was available Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Chandler Greetham at 954-321-4844 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).