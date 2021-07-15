Broward County
Man and boy dead in crash that shuts down a mile of major Broward road for rush hour
University Drive is expected to be shut down from West Broward Boulevard to Cleary Boulevard during Thursday morning’s rush hour by a single-car crash that the driver and his child passenger.
Plantation police say the cause of the 3:30 a.m. crash in the 400 block of University Drive remains under investigation. But what’s known is the man driving lost control and hit a tree.
The age of the child isn’t known. Names are being withheld until next of kin are notified.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
