Broward County
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of two terminals at Fort Lauderale airport
A bomb threat has closed parts of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
According to Gerdy St. Louis of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday, BSO deputies were alerted to a bomb threat at FLL.
As a precaution, deputies excavated Terminals 2 and 3 and have also shut down entry into the airport. BSO’s bomb squad unit is at the airport investigating the incident.
The upper-level roadway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed Saturday morning due to a security investigation, airport officials also announced.
The Miami Herald is awaiting a response from an FLL spokesperson.
Drivers heading to the airport have expressed frustration via Twitter.
“You can’t get to the airport at all,” one read.
BSO said that people who are headed to the airport should try “to avoid the area at this time.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
