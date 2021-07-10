Bomb threat leads to evacuation of two terminals at Fort Lauderale airport

Bomb threat closes part of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport July 10, 2021.

A bomb threat has closed parts of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to Gerdy St. Louis of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday, BSO deputies were alerted to a bomb threat at FLL.

As a precaution, deputies excavated Terminals 2 and 3 and have also shut down entry into the airport. BSO’s bomb squad unit is at the airport investigating the incident.

The upper-level roadway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed Saturday morning due to a security investigation, airport officials also announced.

The Miami Herald is awaiting a response from an FLL spokesperson.

Drivers heading to the airport have expressed frustration via Twitter.

“You can’t get to the airport at all,” one read.

Travel Alert #3: FLL's upper-level roadway remains closed due to a security investigation, but the lower-level roadway is open. However, access to Terminal 2 ticketing level & both levels of Terminal 3 remain closed.

Access to T1, T4 & the Rental Car Center is not impacted. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021

BSO said that people who are headed to the airport should try “to avoid the area at this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.