Man shot by a Hollywood police officer on Saturday morning, the agency says

A man who Hollywood police described as a “combative subject” was shot by an officer Saturday morning on Hollywood Boulevard.

Hollywood police said the officer arrived at the 5200 block of Hollywood Boulevard to help fire rescue workers deal with the man. “A struggle ensued” the agency said and the officer shot the man in the lower back.

He was taken to Hollywood’s Memorial Regional with injuries described as “non-life threatening.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, as is standard.