Have you seen Sanura Domond? The 15-year-old from Broward is missing more than a week

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has put out a missing child alert for Sanura Domond, 15, who hasn’t been seen for more than a week from Pembroke Pines. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

It’s been over a week since anyone has seen 15-year-old Sanura Domond. A missing child alert has been put out to find her.

Sanura disappeared from the 300 block of Southwest 67th Terrace in Pembroke Pines on June 15, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police say she is about five-foot-five with black hair and brown eyes.

Please Share This Post!

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Sanura Domond, last seen in Pembroke Pines, Florida. If you have any information, please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911. pic.twitter.com/YXsfl4FRO0 — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 23, 2021

If you have information, call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911.