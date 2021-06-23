Broward County
Have you seen Sanura Domond? The 15-year-old from Broward is missing more than a week
It’s been over a week since anyone has seen 15-year-old Sanura Domond. A missing child alert has been put out to find her.
Sanura disappeared from the 300 block of Southwest 67th Terrace in Pembroke Pines on June 15, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Police say she is about five-foot-five with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information, call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911.
