Avoid the Florida Turnpike extension in Northwest Miami-Dade this morning. Here’s why

The cleanup of a tractor trailer spill and crash on southbound Interstate 75 and the Florida Turnpike extension in Northwest Miami-Dade Florida Department of Transportation

Wednesday morning drivers into Northwest Miami-Dade will want to avoid the Florida Turnpike extension. The southbound lanes are backed up about three miles after a predawn Wednesday dump truck crash.

The cleanup of the 5:40 a.m. crash just beyond the exit to Interstate 75 has those lanes closed, which shoves all that traffic onto I-75. That exacerbates the usual rush-hour mess on I-75 and the Palmetto Expressway, State Road 826.

MIAMI TRAFFIC ALERT; Turnpike SB After I-75 (MM39) Overturned Dump Truck has traffic squeezing by. @FHPMiami si on scene. They may hold traffic. Best to avoid https://t.co/7Ie9EPJSPz — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) June 16, 2021