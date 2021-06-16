Broward County
Avoid the Florida Turnpike extension in Northwest Miami-Dade this morning. Here’s why
Wednesday morning drivers into Northwest Miami-Dade will want to avoid the Florida Turnpike extension. The southbound lanes are backed up about three miles after a predawn Wednesday dump truck crash.
The cleanup of the 5:40 a.m. crash just beyond the exit to Interstate 75 has those lanes closed, which shoves all that traffic onto I-75. That exacerbates the usual rush-hour mess on I-75 and the Palmetto Expressway, State Road 826.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
Comments