Police investigating ‘accidental’ shooting early Saturday at Sawgass Mills Mall

Sunrise police are investigating an accidental shooting in the north parking lot of Sawgrass Mills Mall.

The Sunrise Police Department is investigating what they say is an accidental shooting that happened in the north parking lot of the Sawgrass Mills Mall Saturday morning.

According to a police posting on Twitter, the area is safe and there is no outstanding suspect.

The Sunrise Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12th, in the north parking lot of the Sawgrass Mills Mall. There is no outstanding suspect and the area is safe. #sawgrassMills #sunrisepolicefl pic.twitter.com/4S2TbWRwnK — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) June 12, 2021

Police have not released more details.

According to a WPLG-Local 10 report, police were looking at a black car in the roped-off area of the north parking lot not far from the mall’s movie theater early Saturday morning. The broadcast showed investigators looking at scattered belongings on the ground around the car and an officer shining a flashlight on what looked like blood on the ground.

The car has been removed and the scene has since cleared.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.