Small plane makes emergency landing in median on Alligator Alley. No injuries reported.

Plane lands in the median on I-75 near Mile Marker 37. Courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation

A small plane made an emergency landing in the median on West Broward on I-75 on Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, the Broward Sherriff’s Office said.

https://twitter.com/wsvn/status/1403412963671920641?s=20

The single engine Cessna 172 aircraft landed on Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 37 blocking traffic on the northbound left lane, according to WPLG Local 10. All lanes have since reopened.

This story will be updated.