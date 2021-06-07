16-year-old Broward girl has been missing for four days. Can you help find her?

Daniela Repiso, 16, entered a white vehicle Friday morning in North Lauderdale and disappeared.

The teen hasn’t been seen since.

On Monday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office asked for help in finding Daniela.

According to BSO, the teen got into the car at about 8:20 a.m. in front of her grandmother’s home.

Daniela, who was wearing a dark-colored shirt, has black hair and dark colored eyes, is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Missing Persons Det. Elaine Seedig at 954-321-4553 or Broward County regional communications dispatch at 954-764-4357.

BSO missing persons detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 16yo Daniela Repiso. She was last seen in North Lauderdale on 6/4. If you know where she is call 954-764-4357. https://t.co/2uujGgJVQe pic.twitter.com/WlMZ6UF9eA — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 7, 2021