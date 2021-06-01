Police swarm a Miramar neighborhood after getting reports of shots fired

Miramar officers were spotted walking in the Sherman Circle neighborhood early Tuesday after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police in tactical gear were scouring a Miramar neighborhood early Tuesday after people said shots were fired in the area.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues told the Miami Herald around 8:30 a.m. that officers were in the Sherman Circle neighborhood, south of Pembroke Road, investigating the gunfire. The neighborhood has a tennis court and is near a shopping center that has a Sam’s Club and a Walmart Supercenter.

“Please avoid the Sherman Circle area due to an active ongoing investigation. More information to follow,” Miramar police posted on Twitter at 9:37 a.m.

Another police spokeswoman told the Miami Herald around 10:30 a.m. that officers had not found anyone who was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.