Broward County

Child and man found dead inside a Fort Lauderdale apartment, police say

A man and child were found dead inside a Fort Lauderdale apartment Friday night, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale police investigators launched a death probe at 11:35 p.m. Friday after the unidentified bodies were discovered at 520 SE 5th Ave.

“This investigation is ongoing and we don’t have any further information to release at this time,” said Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson. “We do not have any updates to provide at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.”

It is unclear whether any arrests have been made in the case.

Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. In 2019 she was a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
