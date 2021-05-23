Child and man found dead inside a Fort Lauderdale apartment, police say

A man and child were found dead inside a Fort Lauderdale apartment Friday night, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale police investigators launched a death probe at 11:35 p.m. Friday after the unidentified bodies were discovered at 520 SE 5th Ave.

“This investigation is ongoing and we don’t have any further information to release at this time,” said Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson. “We do not have any updates to provide at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.”

It is unclear whether any arrests have been made in the case.