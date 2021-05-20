FBI, BSO dig up human remains buried underground six years ago. Investigators seek answers

Human remains have been unearthed in Oakland Park by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Authorities do not know yet who it is or how they died.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and FBI have been hard at work digging up something over the past several days in Oakland Park and information has been scarce — until now.

On Thursday, authorities said they discovered human remains buried more than six years ago.

The excavation began May 12 in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. At the time, BSO said an active and ongoing criminal investigation was taking place.

FBI spokesman Michael Leverock had said, “The FBI is in vicinity of that location conducting court authorized law enforcement activity.“

Investigators unearthed the human remains during the search and are working on making a positive identification, BSO said. Additionally, an autopsy is underway to determine the person’s cause of death.

Authorities were unable to say how they were led to the remains — as it is part of an active investigation.

It is believed the person’s death and burial occurred between 2014 and 2015 when the area was undeveloped.

BSO’s Homicide Unit and the FBI, among other federal and local agencies, are asking for anyone who might have more information related to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual or the circumstances surrounding their death is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Andrew Gianino at 954-321-4376.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.