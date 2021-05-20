Miami Herald Logo
Broward County

A Miramar woman driving her truck told family she was lost. She was, but has been found

THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE: Miramar police say Bertha Tyson has been found and is with her family.

Bertha Tyson told a family member by phone Tuesday night that she was lost and needed to concentrate on the road.

Then she hung up.

Before she was found, that was last time anyone heard from Tyson, who was driving her 2016 black Toyota Tacoma truck with the Florida license tag LZL P39.

On Wednesday, Miramar police asked the community for help in finding the 67-year-old, who suffers memory loss.

