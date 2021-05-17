Broward woman may have taken an Uber before disappearing about 2 weeks ago, police say

It’s been more than two weeks since anyone has seen or heard from 45-year-old Nekeisha Williams.

On Monday, Pembroke Pines police reached out to the community for help in finding her.

According to police, she was last seen leaving her home in the 7800 block of Northwest Third Street on May 2.

She may have left her home in an Uber, police said. The ride-hailing service is looking into the case, a spokeswoman said Monday night.

Williams has no known medical conditions. She has brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Yalile Nader at 954-431-2225.

Have you seen 45-year-old Nekeisha Lashawn Williams? She was last seen leaving her home in Pembroke Pines on May 2, 2021, and has not been in communication with her family. She has no known medical conditions.



Please contact Detective Nader at 954-431-2225 with any information. pic.twitter.com/ribEOk3bMr — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) May 17, 2021